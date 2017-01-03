The new year got off to a bad start for a north Houston man.Angel Funes drives a tractor-trailer for a living.On Saturday evening, he parked his truck behind a truck stop on the North Sam Houston Parkway. He pulled it in front first and left it locked. When he went back the next day, the space was empty."I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe it. I just kind of lost it," said Funes, who hauls mostly liquid goods for a La Porte company.Funes reported the theft to the Harris County Sheriff's Office and has been driving the streets looking for it himself.It's a 2001 black Classic Freightliner with an Illinois license plate. He needs the truck to feed his family."That's my bread and butter," said Funes, who estimates the big rig is worth at least $40,000.Insurance many cover the cost, but he'd rather just get it back. His family is counting on him."Otherwise, I'll be jobless for while," he added.If you have any information about the missing big rig, you can contact Crime Stoppers or the Harris County Sheriff's Office.