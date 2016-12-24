NEWS

Authorities search for missing elderly man

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Authorities are looking for a missing elderly man, last seen Friday at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Terminal B.

Ke Ngo, 78, was last seen at 10:20pm in the 3000 block of N. Terminal Rd.

He was said to be wearing a dark blue jacket, white shirt and jeans.

Ngo suffers from early signs of dementia.

He is described as an Asian male, 5 feet tall, 160 pounds, brown eyes.

If you have any information please contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit 832-394-1840.
