The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Department want to make sure they find a robbery suspect before anyone else gets hurt.A new sketch of the male suspect was released on Wednesday. Authorities say the man attacked a woman in front of her home with a gun.Neighbor Ethel Padilla was surprised to hear of the incident."Here in the community? On this street, on this street. Ohhh," Padilla said.According to investigators, the woman arrived home around 9pm. She pulled into her driveway on Spindlewood Drive, near Highway six and Bissonnet, got out of her car and then saw the suspect.People who live in the area say that the neighborhood is patrolled regularly by a security guard.They are alarmed that they were not informed about the robbery.Investigators also say the robber forced the woman inside her home while holding a pistol to her head. Once inside, he demanded money.Neighbor Phuong Mai said she will be paying attention to her surroundings much more."Now I have to see who follows me or I have to look around to see if anyone is around," Mai said.Women in the neighborhood are warning others to look out for each other and not get out of their car while alone.The suspect has a triangular tattoo on his right hand and he smelled strongly of tobacco.Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers.