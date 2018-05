Authorities say they foiled an alleged ISIS-inspired attack on a Texas mall

Texas law enforcement officials said they have foiled an alleged ISIS-inspired attack on a north Texas mall with the arrest of a teenager whom authorities said tried to recruit others to join his planned attack.Matin Azizi-Yarand, 17, of Plano was arrested on Tuesday on charges he was plotting to shoot up the Stonebriar Centre Mall in neighboring Frisco, Texas, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced in a statement.Law enforcement officials say Azizi-Yarand had sent more than $1,400 to others for the purchase of weapons and body-armor. Authorities allege that he was planning to carry out the attack in mid-May. Officials say the teen also planned to "disseminate" a "Message to America" explaining the motives behind the alleged plot.Azizi-Yarand talked online with undercover FBI confidential sources about his desire to either "make Hijrah [a Muslim term meaning to travel to a more desirable place]," or to conduct a terrorist attack within the United States, according to court documents.Authorities said Azizi-Yarand even spent time at the Stonebriar mall planning how he would carry out the alleged plot. A court affidavit details the teen's alleged communication with an FBI source, in which he's accused of describing how he would kill a responding police officer."I'd actually like to make a cop surrender and drop his gun, then douse him with gasoline and burn him [and] record it," Azizi-Yarand is alleged to have said, according to a law enforcement affidavit.Azizi-Yarand planned to launch the attack during the holy month of Ramadan so as not to kill Muslims , according to the affidavit, which also noted that he planned to wait until his 18th birthday so he could legally purchase a rifle."We can be even more careful if you'd like and take hostages and assess which ones we can kill letting go the elderly and the children," Azizi-Yarand is alleged in the affidavit to have said.Authorities arrested Aziz-Yarand without incident at Plano West High School where he is enrolled.He's being held on $3 million bond and is facing attempted capital murder charges, authorities said.The investigation was conducted by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Plano Police Department and the Frisco Police Department.