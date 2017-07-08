Authorities say 3 still unaccounted for in Crosby apartment fire

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --Emergency crews have responded to a 3-alarm apartment fire at the 15000 block of FM2100 Road.
The Crosby Asst. Fire Chief says three people are still unaccounted after a large fire destroyed several apartment units.
Firefighters have blocked FM 2100 Road in both directions.
Neighbors in the apartment complex say they rescued a woman in a wheelchair from one of the apartments damaged.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
