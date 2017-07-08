NEWS

Authorities say 3 still unaccounted for in Crosby apartment fire

Emergency crews have responded to a 3-alarm apartment fire at the 15000 block of FM2100 Road.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Crosby Asst. Fire Chief says three people are still unaccounted after a large fire destroyed several apartment units.

Firefighters have blocked FM 2100 Road in both directions.

Neighbors in the apartment complex say they rescued a woman in a wheelchair from one of the apartments damaged.

Residents also claim that this complex has had electrical fires and AC units on fire in the last six months.



This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
