Authorities say 3 still unaccounted for in Crosby apartment fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2195733" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents also claim that this complex has had electrical fires and AC units on fire in the last six months.

Emergency crews have responded to a 3-alarm apartment fire at the 15000 block of FM2100 Road.The Crosby Asst. Fire Chief says three people are still unaccounted after a large fire destroyed several apartment units.Firefighters have blocked FM 2100 Road in both directions.Neighbors in the apartment complex say they rescued a woman in a wheelchair from one of the apartments damaged.This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.