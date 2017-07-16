NEWS

Austin PD pulls Ford Explorers over carbon monoxide concerns

Five Austin police officers have been treated for carbon monoxide poisoning over a four-day period, raising concerns that their police vehicles could be exposing them to the deadly gas.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Several police departments have stopped driving Ford Explorers over carbon monoxide concerns.

Video shows a California officer drifting into another lane, over a grassy median and crashing into a tree line. It happened after he lost consciousness from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Last week, five Austin police officers were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning over a four-day period, raising concerns that their police vehicles could be exposing them to the deadly gas.

The Austin American-Statesman reports the vehicles involved are Ford Explorer sport utility vehicles. Assistant Police Chief Troy Gay says some of the officers experienced dizziness, headaches and nausea. All were treated at an Austin hospital and discharged without being admitted.

A sixth officer also showed symptoms but needed no treatment.

While the Austin Police Department works with the Ford Motor Co. to resolve the problem, it is looking toward rending a fleet of vehicles to make sure officers are safe.

Austin PD pulled 37 of their Ford Explorers out of service over the concerns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

