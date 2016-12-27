NEWS

Aunt of suspected DUI driver apologizes for crash that killed two
The aunt of a suspected drunk driver apologizes for the crash that killed her niece and a 14-year-old boy on Christmas Day in San Jose on Capitol Expressway. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, CA --
A memorial is growing on Capitol Expressway in San Jose after a 25-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy were killed in a car accident on Christmas Day.

A street side memorial to Jessica Zamora included candles, signs, stuffed animals and lots of booze. one of her friends came by to leave a big can of Negro Modelo. "A lot of people are probably pointing fingers or whatever but both sides took a loss," said Jesse Hubble.

San Jose police say Jessica Zamora crossed the center divide on Capitol Expressway and careened head on into a Lexus. A 14-year-old was killed and his parents were injured.

According to police, Zamora may have been under the influence of alcohol. Her family arrived at the memorial to clean up the beer and liquor bottles.

Zamora's aunt Rochelle Ybarra says the family is not happy about the mess. "I did come out here to clean up because this isn't her," she said. "All her friends thought, no. They didn't know. This wasn't her. They don't realize this is what took her life."

She says Zamora was a single mother whose 5-year-old daughter is distraught after the crash.

The name of the 14-year-old who was killed and his parents, have not been released by police.

"My condolence goes out to the little boy that she took the life of," said Ybarra. "You know we're very sorry. It was a bad accident. She made a bad choice."

Ybarra raised concerns about the bar where Zamora had been drinking. "She did Snapchat and said they were giving her free drinks," she told ABC7 News. "They shouldn't have been doing that if she was already drinking and drunk."

That business was closed today so no one was available for comment.
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
