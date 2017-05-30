NEWS

Attorneys spar over alleged admission of guilt in Spring neighbor's murder

Prosecutors claim a Spring man confessed a murder motive at a Tuesday bond hearing.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The defense attorney for a Spring man charged with the murder of his next-door neighbor is deciding if he'll file an ethics complaint against the Harris County District Attorney's office.

In a news release distributed Tuesday afternoon, the Harris County District Attorney's office claimed Hector Campos took to the stand and admitted to prosecutors that he shot Ana Weed because she refused to say where his wife was.

Defense attorney Jon Parchman said it's true that Campos testified about him asking Weed about his wife, but that the DA's office incorrectly made the association about that being the reason for the shooting. Campos had previously claimed to have opened fire in self-defense.

The district attorney said in a statement to ABC13 that they stand by Campos' testimony and admissions from the witness stand.

Spring woman's shooting death: Self-defense or retaliation?
Was the fatal shooting of a Spring woman self defense or retaliation? Both sides speak out.



Campos was in court Tuesday morning for a bond hearing. A judge had previously released him on $50,000 bond, but Judge Maria Jackson on Tuesday more than tripled his bond to $175,000 for Weed's January 24 shooting death. Campos was taken into custody.

Earlier in the court appearance, Campos testified that he was having money problems, casting doubt on whether he'll be able to post bond again.

The aftermath of Weed's shooting in a Spring neighborhood in January was all caught on camera.

Weed's husband was seen on his knees trying to help his dying wife as a neighbor held Campos at gunpoint until police arrived.

Campos' attorney previously said before the shooting that Weed had assaulted Hector Campos with a roll of tape.

Weed's family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking $1,000,000 in damages from Campos. The suit claimed Campos' actions were intentional.

Weed's husband, son and mother are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The suit is seeking damages for Weed's pain and suffering and mental anguish prior to her death, as well as the family's funeral and burial expenses.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man charged in fatal shooting of neighbor in Spring
Woman shot to death during argument in Spring, Tracy Clemons reports.

