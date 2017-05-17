NEWS

Attorney files motion for speedy trial in murder-for-hire case

Timeline of alleged murder for hire plot charges and case developments. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The attorney for the man accused of hiring a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend has filed a motion for a speedy trial and the removal of the judge from the case.

George Parnham filed the motions today.

A judge denied bond for Leon Jacob on March 29.

SEE ALSO: Bond denied, history revealed for murder-for-hire suspect

Jeff Ehling update from Leon Jacob's court hearing.



Jacob and Valerie McDaniel were facing charges for allegedly hiring an undercover police officer to kill both of their exes.
McDaniel was scheduled to be in court on March 28, but she was found dead the day before after she apparently jumped off the 7th floor of a condo.

McDaniel ended her life and that will bring her case to a close once a death certificate is given to the court, which leaves Jacob to stand for trial for his alleged role in hiring a hitman.

According to charging records, the pair met the undercover officer -- posing as a hit man -- at an Olive Garden where they discussed plans for the killings and for further payments. McDaniel's ex-husband was allegedly supposed to be killed in a shooting that would be staged to look like a carjacking, according to Tom Berg, Harris County assistant district attorney.

Jacob is said to have loved McDaniel. His attorney asked the judge if he could be released from jail to attend McDaniel's funeral, but the judge refused.

SEE ALSO: Murder-for-hire suspect pens note before deadly leap off River Oaks high-rise


Houston police found notes inside McDaniel's River Oaks-area condo that detailed instructions concerning her final wishes, including sealed letters addressed to family members.

