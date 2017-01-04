NEWS

Police search for suspect who beat cancer survivor with broom stick
EMBED </>More News Videos

Marcus Solis reports on a man beaten with a broom stick in the lobby of his building.

By
BRONX, NEW YORK --
Police are searching for the assailant who beat a man with a broom in the lobby of a building in the Bronx.

The attack happened Monday morning in a building near Boston Road and Union Avenue in the Morrisania section.

There is no way to describe the attack other than vicious. A burly suspect in a a yellow sweatshirt is seen on video beating a defenseless disabled man with a broom stick.

The victim himself called the attack 'nasty'.

Doug Jenkins is still in pain two days after the assault in the lobby of his building. Jenkins, who has a club foot and is a throat cancer survivor, says he had a bad feeling about the man who followed him inside after asking for 50 cents and a cigarette.

Jenkins loitered in the lobby while the suspect made believe he was getting on the elevator, but instead ducked into a janitor's closet.

"He went inside, got the mop handle, came out and started attacking me," said Jenkins. The beating left Jenkins with bruises on his hands and above his left eye.

The force of the blows broke his cane, which the victim used to try and defend himself with.

Once on the ground, the suspect stole Jenkins' wallet and ran off. The 60-year-old was treated and released at a hospital.

"He's just an old guy, he don't bother nobody," said building resident Daniel Kirby. "He comes outside, he stays to himself, he's a a nice guy."

The building on Boston Road is run by a non-profit group and is occupied mainly by seniors or those with physical disabilities, with many complaining about the desk in the lobby, which is supposed to be staffed between 8 and 4.

At the time of the incident it was unattended. "It was frightening, very frightening," said Jenkins. "I can't even be secure in my own building."

The NYPD describes the suspect as an adult male, Hispanic, approximately 5'5" tall, 140 Lbs., with a mustache, heavy build with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt with a print design on the front, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at http://WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
Related Topics:
newsattackbeatingbronx newsNew York CityMorrisania
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Video Captures Chilling Moment Man Opens Fire on Unsuspecting Police Officers
Trump's Mockery of Intelligence Agencies Could Undermine Their Relations
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
VP-Elect Mike Pence Huddles With Republicans on 'Obamacare' Plans
American Military Advisers Have Entered Mosul at Times
More News
Top Stories
Search for answers: 19-year-old vanishes after blind date
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
Woman vanishes after dropping off dog at groomer
Teacher accused of duct taping student's mouth
Toy company ships marijuana to woman by mistake
Firefighters evacuate hospital in Galveston due to a fire
YMCA instructor loses weight and becomes an inspiration
Show More
Local homeowner shoots burglar breaking in home
Macy's to close 3 Houston-area stores, 68 nationwide
Racist, hate-filled graffiti left at Memorial High School
TSU pulls Kim Burrell show after comments about gays
Body found hours after hit and run crash
More News
Top Video
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
Search for answers: 19-year-old vanishes after blind date
Body found hours after hit and run crash
Firefighters evacuate hospital in Galveston due to a fire
More Video