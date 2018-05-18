At least 8 dead in shooting at Texas high school: Sheriff

At least eight people are dead after a student allegedly opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Texas this morning, sending students fleeing for their lives, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
The number of deaths "could be anywhere between eight to 10, majority being students," Gonzalez said.
Authorities are also investigating to see if an explosive device was left behind in the school, which is located in Santa Fe, between Galveston and Houston, law enforcement officials told ABC News.
The shooting -- which has since been contained -- took place in an art class, witnesses said, ABC station KTRK in Houston reported.
"I heard the [fire] alarms and everybody ran out," tenth-grader Dakota Shrader told KTRK. "At first all we heard was 'run, run,' and next thing you know we hear, 'boom, boom, boom.'"
"Everybody started running," she said, "and I tried to make it to the safest place that I could as fast as I can. I called my mom right away."
"She couldn't breathe, she was having an asthma attack," her mom added. "I didn't even know where to find her."
"It has been happening everywhere. I wasn't surprised it happened here," one student told KTRK. "I was just scared. I just kept running."
One male is in custody and a second individual, a person of interest, has been detained, Gonzalez said, adding that both are students.
An unknown number of people are also injured, including a police officer in unknown condition, the sheriff said.
The University of Texas Medical Branch said it is treating three patients with gunshot wounds; two are adults and one is a minor.
Ambulances, helicopters and federal agents have swarmed the school as students line up outside the building.
"I'm scared to even go back," said one student, crying. "It's just not something that you should feel throughout the day, being scared. Especially somewhere where we say the Pledge of Allegiance."
Today's shooting comes three months after the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting that killed 17 students and staff. The Parkland massacre prompted a massive, youth-led push for school safety and gun reform.
School shootings have "been going on too long in our country," President Trump said today from the White House.
"Too many years, too many decades now, we grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack," he said.
This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.
ABC News' Josh Margolin, Jack Date, Aaron Katersky, Jennifer Watts and Jonah Lustig contributed to this report.
