EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2095561" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

Firefighters in London said at least six people are dead after a fire broke out at a 24-story apartment building in west London.At least 74 people have been taken to the hospital with various injuries, with 20 of them in critical condition.The building appears to be lurching to one side after burning for more than nine hours, and firefighters are now watching it closely out of fear it will collapse.A structural engineer is monitoring the stability of the building as fire crews go floor by floor, looking for anyone remaining in the building.The fire brigade said up to 20 floors have been checked by crews.There are reports a man in his 70's is trapped on the building's 11th floor, and there is no indication how many others may be trapped inside the Grenfell Tower's 120 apartment units.Residents told media in the UK that they complained before about fire risks at the tower, located in west London.Forty-five engines and 200 firefighters were called to the scene early Wednesday morning, just after midnight in London.The cause of the fire is not known.George Clarke, the presenter of "Amazing Spaces," told Radio 5 Live he was covered in ash even though he was 100 meters (yards) from the scene.He said he saw people waving flashlights from the top level of the building and saw rescuers "doing an incredible job" trying to get people out.