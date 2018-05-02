At least 5 dead after military plane crash in Savannah, Georgia

ELIZABETH MCLAUGHLIN
At least five people are dead after a C-130 "Hercules" plane belonging to the Puerto Rico National Guard crashed outside the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia at 11:28 a.m., according to Georgia Air National Guard Captain Jeffrey E. Bezore.

An Air Force spokesperson specified the plane was a WC-130 weather reconnaissance plane, belonging to the 156th Airlift Wing. It is unknown at this time whether there were additional individuals on board.

The plane crashed at the intersection of Highway 21 at Crossgate Road just northeast of the Savannah airport, according to Chatham Emergency Management Agency. Those roads are shut down, and power has been cut to the area.

"As far we know there were no cars hit in this crash, it is an absolute miracle at that time or day and that intersection," said Gena Bilbo, Public Information Officer at Effingham County Sheriff's Office, during a press conference.

All train traffic in the area has also ceased, as train tracks were damaged in the crash, Bilbo said.

The plane took off from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, according to Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons of 165th Air National Guard.

It was heading to Arizona on a routine training mission, according to Puerto Rico's governor Ricardo Rosselló.

Crews from the airport are assisting with local agencies, along with the the 165th Airlift Wing.

The airport said there has been no impact on its flight operations.

ABC News' Luis Martinez contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
22-year-old arrested in connection with 2 attempted kidnappings
'WALK ON THE BEACH': What Barbara Bush taught Laura Bush
Houston Rockets feel pressure to go up 2-0 vs. Utah Jazz
Southwest flight diverted after window cracked mid-flight
Plane with cracked windshield makes landing at Hobby
Astros loss on Verlander's big night should be wake up call
2 black men arrested at Starbucks settle for $1 each
United Airlines will resume shipping pets but with some breeds barred
Show More
Military cargo plane crashes in Georgia, killing 5
Officials: Teen planned mass shooting at Dallas-area mall
DA to review case of former death row inmate
'Golden State Killer' suspect pops up in courtroom
HPD searching for teen girl missing since February
More News