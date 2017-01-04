TRAIN DERAILMENT

At least 37 injured in train crash in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY --
A Long Island train crashed Wednesday morning at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, leaving dozens injured.

There are up to 37 people with reported injuries. According to the New York City Fire Department, none of the injuries are life threatening.

PHOTOS: Brooklyn train derailment
A source told Eyewitness News preliminary information suggests the train was going too fast as it entered the station and struck the bumper at the end of the track.

The LIRR train failed to come to a complete stop on Track 6 at the Brooklyn station, one witness said.

Other witnesses reported hearing a loud boom.

According to the New York City Office of Emergency Management, the fire department reports that patients are being triaged with minor injuries. They are characterized as "walking wounded."



An estimated 600 people were on the train when the crash occurred.

Passengers were being moved to the street level.

As the train approached the end of station, witnesses said, they slammed against something. Many began to panic, and started screaming and crying.

One described the aftermath as "total pandemonium," with some people falling forward and others falling on top of each other, they said.

Tracks 5 and 6 are out of service for the investigation. The LIRR said there will be residual delays for trains en route to Atlantic Terminal.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is responding to the scene.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
