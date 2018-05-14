At least 18 dead, over 1,000 injured as Palestinians protest opening of US Embassy

MOLLY HUNTER
JERUSALEM --
At least 18 people have been killed by the Israeli military and more than 1,000 injured in Palestinian protests today along the Gaza border as the U.S. officially moves its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Crowds in Gaza swelled to an estimated 30,000 by 2:30 p.m., 90 minutes before the new U.S. embassy was slated to officially open in the Arnona neighborhood of Jerusalem. Protests on previous days have tended to increase after the 2:30 p.m. call to prayer.

Protesters were already gathering on the Gaza fence by 1 p.m. Estimates from journalists on the ground were of about 10,000 protesters by that time.

A 21-year-old and a 29-year-old were among the first killed by Israeli soldiers, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. In the last seven weeks, more than 50 Palestinians have been killed in protests along the Gaza border, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December, setting off protests by Palestinians who see East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

President Trump did not make the trip to Israel for the official opening, but sent daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner in his place. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also made the trip.
