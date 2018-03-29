At least 11 arrested during Black Lives Matter protest following Sacramento shooting

DEVIN VILLACIS
At least 11 people were arrested, most for disorderly conduct, during a Black Lives Matter protest in New York City Wednesday night as hundreds gathered to express their anger over the recent death of Stephon Clark.

The protesters marched from Columbus Circle to Times Square, approximately 15 to 20 blocks, according to ABC station WABC-New York. Social media videos of the march showed at least one police officer leaping over a barricade to make an arrest.

Clark, 22, was killed in Sacramento on March 18 when two police officers shot at him 20 times as he stood in his grandmother's backyard holding a cellphone.

Police were responding to a 911 call that a suspect allegedly was breaking car windows and hiding in a yard nearby. According to body-cam footage, the officers thought Clark may have been holding a toolbar or some other form of weapon.

The Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to deliver the eulogy at Clark's funeral Thursday in Sacramento.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
San Jacinto River rising out of banks, may threaten homes
High water spots sneaking up on drivers across Houston area
Houston under Flash Flood Watch until 7 a.m.
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Lightning strike may have caused fire at NW Houston hotel
Transformer fire caught on camera
Emergency officials: Stay off the roads during the storm
Family's home destroyed after completing Harvey repairs
Show More
Texas A&M student on bike braves flood for class presentation
Happy hour is coming to Starbucks Thursday - with a catch
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
8-year-old dies after March 1 drive-by shooting outside nail salon
State accused of revenge porn in release of couple's photos
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
More Photos