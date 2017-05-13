NEWS

Officers recount attempt to rescue family in fatal Montgomery Co. house fire

Body camera video shows police officers' dramatic rescue attempt at fatal house fire. (KTRK)

TAMINA, Texas (KTRK) --
Body cameras captured the emotionally charged moments when first responders arrived on the scene of a Montgomery County house fire that killed three children and injured six family members.

The fire began just after 4 a.m. at a home in 19000 block of Johnson Road near Tamina.

Authorities have identified the deceased children as 13-year-old Terrance (TJ) Mitchell, 6-year-old Kaila Mitchell and 5-year-old Kyle Mitchell.

Body camera footage shows the first response to a fatal house fire in Montgomery County.



The grandparents Bobby and Carrie Johnson, the mother of the children, her 10-year-old son Adrian Mitchell and the uncle Jarvis Johnson were injured.

Several first responders were injured as they attempted to rescue the family from the burning home.

A pastor of a church in Willis and his family were injured with critical burns.

