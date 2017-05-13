TAMINA, Texas (KTRK) --Body cameras captured the emotionally charged moments when first responders arrived on the scene of a Montgomery County house fire that killed three children and injured six family members.
Today on Eyewitness News at 6, hear from three officers about their heroic rescue attempt.
The fire began just after 4 a.m. at a home in 19000 block of Johnson Road near Tamina.
Authorities have identified the deceased children as 13-year-old Terrance (TJ) Mitchell, 6-year-old Kaila Mitchell and 5-year-old Kyle Mitchell.
The grandparents Bobby and Carrie Johnson, the mother of the children, her 10-year-old son Adrian Mitchell and the uncle Jarvis Johnson were injured.
Several first responders were injured as they attempted to rescue the family from the burning home.
