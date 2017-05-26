HIT AND RUN

Veteran killed in hit-and-run in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said it all started with an argument last night between a husband and wife but ended with a deadly encounter.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The victim of a hit-and-run driver late Thursday night in southeast Houston is an Army veteran whose family said he was awarded the Purple Heart.

Keven Gordon had served two tours of duty in Iraq. He was also in the Army reserves and completed his reserve duties in March.

A family member said Gordon also had PTSD, adding that he was being treated for his condition at the VA. A relative said he was improving but that in recent weeks, he had missed his appointments.

The family member also said the VA had canceled the sessions for reasons still unclear. Eyewitness News has not yet been able to confirm that with the VA.

During the episodes in the past, the family member said Gordon had gone off by himself. Thursday evening, he left his home. His wife tracked him on his cell phone. She brought along a friend, the friend's mother and two of the couple's children to look for Gordon.

He was found on Winkler Drive, but no one knows why he was there at that location. The argument that was reported between Gordon and his wife was not an argument, the relative sad, but the wife pleading with him to come home. He was said to be very agitated.

The confrontation with the truck may have been an extension of a manic episode caused by PTSD.

Tonight on Eyewitness News at 10, hear the story of a Purple Heart veteran who physically survived the war only to be killed by a hit-and-run driver and indirectly by the psychological trauma of war.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newspedestrian injuredpedestrian struckhit and runHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HIT AND RUN
Driver hits and kills 91-year-old woman then takes off
91-year-old killed in hit and run accident in The Heights
Family searching for driver who hit teen on prom night
Crime Stoppers helping to solve cases of hit-and-run accidents
More hit and run
NEWS
Report: Russian Amb. said Kushner sought secret communications back channel
Chinese jets come within several hundred feet of US plane over South China Sea
Religious group's controversial billboard sparks debate
Sealy storm victims fear new weather threats
More News
Top Stories
Father charged in 3-month-old baby's death
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
10 lane closures on Memorial Day weekend
Sealy storm victims fear new weather threats
Cy-Fair special needs students' photo excluded from yearbook
Fidget spinner toys are hot, but they bring a risk
Teen charged in 69-year-old Humble woman's murder
Show More
PHOTOS: 39 arrested in child sex, prostitution sting
METRO offering free rides for students this summer
Parents upset over Katy ISD bus route changes
BARC drops cat adoption fees to only $1
Anti-Muslim Facebook posts outrage residents
More News
Top Video
METRO offering free rides for students this summer
Fidget spinner toys are hot, but they bring a risk
Adorable twin baby horses are defying the odds
Kale bouquet couple speaks about viral incident
More Video