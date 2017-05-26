The victim of a hit-and-run driver late Thursday night in southeast Houston is an Army veteran whose family said he was awarded the Purple Heart.Keven Gordon had served two tours of duty in Iraq. He was also in the Army reserves and completed his reserve duties in March.A family member said Gordon also had PTSD, adding that he was being treated for his condition at the VA. A relative said he was improving but that in recent weeks, he had missed his appointments.The family member also said the VA had canceled the sessions for reasons still unclear. Eyewitness News has not yet been able to confirm that with the VA.During the episodes in the past, the family member said Gordon had gone off by himself. Thursday evening, he left his home. His wife tracked him on his cell phone. She brought along a friend, the friend's mother and two of the couple's children to look for Gordon.He was found on Winkler Drive, but no one knows why he was there at that location. The argument that was reported between Gordon and his wife was not an argument, the relative sad, but the wife pleading with him to come home. He was said to be very agitated.The confrontation with the truck may have been an extension of a manic episode caused by PTSD.