NEWS

Family finds clay-like material inside Apple Watch box

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Instead of a new Apple Watch, a local family said they found globs of a clay-like material pressed into the sealed box.

The product was sold at a nearby Walmart store and managers there said they won't take it back or give a refund. Instead, they suggested the family contact the manufacturer.

Eyewitness News Reporter Steven Romo is reaching out to Walmart's corporate headquarters and to Apple. Find out what they had to say at 10 p.m. on ABC13.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff



.
Related Topics:
newsappleapple watchwalmartPasadena
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Body of kayaker removed from water in NW Houston
Contractor charged with classified leak about election
Things to know about DWI crackdown campaign
Burr: Comey 'looking forward' to testifying on Russia probe
More News
Top Stories
Man steals truck, crashes during police chase in Fort Bend Co.
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
Few more downpours around Houston
Surveillance video released in shooting of infant
5 things you need to know about SB4
Pink bedrooms lower Houston homes' value
6-year-old burned in water balloon fight
Show More
Things to know about DWI crackdown campaign
Double killing latest in string of violent crimes
Disgruntled ex-employee kills 4, then himself
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talks first 6 months
Body of kayaker removed from water in NW Houston
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Aftermath of 'terror incidents' in London
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
PHOTOS: Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off
More Photos