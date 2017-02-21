NEWS

AT 10: Blind man rebuilds life after losing everything in fire

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Neil Kuhlman lost everything he owned when his condo burned down in the early morning hours of Jan. 31. He is blind and had just bought a new laptop with everything he needed to use it as his link to the outside world.

That laptop was destroyed in the fire.

Kuhlman wants ABC13 viewers to know that no matter how you upgrade your life, it can all be taken away in an instant. He's hoping someone will help him start rebuilding his life.

Hear Kuhlman's story tonight on Eyewitness News at 10.

Click here to donate money to help Kuhlman rebuild.
