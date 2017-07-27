NEWS

Associate pastor accused of trying to hire prostitute has resigned

EMBED </>More Videos

A pastor from a prominent church in The Woodlands was arrested on a prostitution charge.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
A Montgomery County religious leader charged with prostitution has resigned his church post.

Eddie Hilburn, 52, was taken into custody last week after he allegedly agreed to pay for sex.

Officials at The Woodlands First Baptist Church said Hilburn tendered his resignation.

They issued the following statement: "In regard to the recent arrest of Dr. Eddie Hilburn, The Woodlands First Baptist Church has received and accepted his resignation and has taken steps to notify the congregation. This is a difficult time for Eddie, his family and our church. We continue to seek God's will with grace and truth, providing love and support to all those affected, while reaffirming our commitment to the highest expectations for our Church and its leadership."

According to the church's website, Hilburn had been with the church since 2012 and had previously served at other churches across Texas and Wisconsin.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Hilburn leaves jail
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 was the only station on the scene when a The Woodlands pastor charged with prostitution left jail.


Charging documents allege Hilburn paid an undercover Harris County Sheriff's deputy $80 for sexual activities. Soon after the alleged money exchange, deputies moved in to arrest him.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscrimeprostitutionchurchharris county sheriffs officereligionThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Transgender service members speak out on Trump's ban
Ohio State Fair tragedy: Other major accidents on rides
Silver Alert issued for missing Deer Park man
Ohio State Fair reopens after 18-year-old's death
More News
Top Stories
Rapper Z-Ro appears in court on assault charge
Harris County Sheriff's deputy found dead in home
Jeff Bezos is the new richest person in the world
Home builder charged with felony tied to Bellaire home
Silver Alert issued for missing Deer Park man
State Dept. warns travelers of possibly tainted alcohol
Health Museum gets big-time national affiliation
Moving closer to Highway 288 toll lane reality
Show More
Man dies after spinning Ohio fair ride malfunctions
Ohio State Fair tragedy: Other major accidents on rides
Could Sean Spicer dance his way onto DWTS?
Uber charging customers to return lost items
Caught on camera: Orca whale attacks fishing boat
More News
Top Video
Health Museum gets big-time national affiliation
Whata-surprise! Whataburger throws party for grandpa
1,200 jobs moving to Houston ExxonMobil campus in 2018
Uber charging customers to return lost items
More Video