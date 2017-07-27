EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2237664" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 was the only station on the scene when a The Woodlands pastor charged with prostitution left jail.

A Montgomery County religious leader charged with prostitution has resigned his church post.Eddie Hilburn, 52, was taken into custody last week after he allegedly agreed to pay for sex.Officials at The Woodlands First Baptist Church said Hilburn tendered his resignation.They issued the following statement: "In regard to the recent arrest of Dr. Eddie Hilburn, The Woodlands First Baptist Church has received and accepted his resignation and has taken steps to notify the congregation. This is a difficult time for Eddie, his family and our church. We continue to seek God's will with grace and truth, providing love and support to all those affected, while reaffirming our commitment to the highest expectations for our Church and its leadership."According to the church's website, Hilburn had been with the church since 2012 and had previously served at other churches across Texas and Wisconsin.Charging documents allege Hilburn paid an undercover Harris County Sheriff's deputy $80 for sexual activities. Soon after the alleged money exchange, deputies moved in to arrest him.