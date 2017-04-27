ARSON

One person arrested for setting two fires at Trump Las Vegas hotel

Person arrested for setting two fires at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Officials say one person was injured and a suspect is in custody after two separate fires were discovered at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

The Clark County Fire Department released a statement saying toasters, towels and various other materials were used to ignite the fires at the hotel bearing President Donald Trump's name.

One fire was located in the women's restroom on the pool deck level, and the other was in the hallway of the 17th floor.

A county spokesman said a hotel security guard was injured. The extent of the guard's injuries was not immediately released.

A police spokesman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the man in custody is facing charges of first-degree arson and burglary.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
