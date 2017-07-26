ROBBERY

Armed Wingstop worker goes after and shoots robber

Robbery suspect shot while trying to rob Wingstop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An armed Wingstop worker opened fire at a person who police say robbed the restaurant.

According to police, the restaurant was held up around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Scott Street near the University of Houston campus.

Police say an employee followed the robber as the assailant left toward the Texas Southern University campus.

At some point during a foot chase the worker opened fire. Police say he feared for his life.

Not long after, police got a call from someone who saw a person lying down in an open area near Canfield Street. Officers found the wounded suspect.

The suspect is in the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
