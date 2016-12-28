Several robberies happened overnight around the Houston area at Denny's and IHOP restaurants.Authorities are looking into the connection of these burglaries.Houston police tell ABC13 that three gunmen robbed customers at the Wilcrest and Katy Freeway location around 1:30am Wednesday morning.One customer allegedly fought back and was shot in the stomach. That person is expected to survive.Police are also looking into the connection to an IHOP robbed off of the West Sam Houston Tollway, another Denny's off Westheimer and Dunvale and possibly a Denny's restaurant in Sugar Land.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.