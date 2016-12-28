NEWS

Armed robbers target Denny's and IHOP restaurants; one customer shot

EMBED </>More News Videos

Several robberies happened overnight around the Houston area at Denny's and IHOP restaurants.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Several robberies happened overnight around the Houston area at Denny's and IHOP restaurants.

Authorities are looking into the connection of these burglaries.

Houston police tell ABC13 that three gunmen robbed customers at the Wilcrest and Katy Freeway location around 1:30am Wednesday morning.

One customer allegedly fought back and was shot in the stomach. That person is expected to survive.

RELATED: Family "devastated" after loved one paralyzed in sex shop robbery

Police are also looking into the connection to an IHOP robbed off of the West Sam Houston Tollway, another Denny's off Westheimer and Dunvale and possibly a Denny's restaurant in Sugar Land.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsrobberyHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
The Carrie Fisher You May Not Have Known
20-year-old special needs male missing
A Magnolia junior high suffers heavy fire damage
Homeowner shoots burglar in face in SW Houston
More News
Top Stories
Homeowner shoots burglar in face in SW Houston
I-45 NB ramp from 610 N Loop is closed
A Magnolia junior high suffers heavy fire damage
20-year-old special needs male missing
Burglars target local H-E-B stores over Christmas holiday
Katy police investigating first murder since 2013
Buy pavers for the Dave Ward Crime Stoppers building
Show More
Dog senses owner is back home from Air Force
Former UH player, son of Texans' Vince Wilfork arrested
Woman with gun shot, killed by Brazoria County deputies
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dead at 60
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More News
Top Video
Katy police investigating first murder since 2013
Woman with gun shot, killed by Brazoria County deputies
Where are the sex offenders?
Burglars target local H-E-B stores over Christmas holiday
More Video