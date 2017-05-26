Ariana Grande shared a heartfelt letter on Twitter following the shocking terrorist attack at her Manchester concert Monday night."My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones," Grande began.She continued, "There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.""The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out," Grande continued. "I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week. The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you'll ever know. The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you've shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday. YOU are the opposite."She wrapped up her letter, "They will be on my mind and in my heart every day and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life."She did not announce a date for the concertGrande, who reportedly is in Boca Raton, Florida with her family, has kept a low profile since Monday's blast, which killed 22, including an 8-year-old girl.So far, five arrests have been made in connection to the attack.The Greater Manchester Police said today a fifth person was arrested in Wigan, located about 25 miles west of Manchester."When arrested, the man was carrying a package which we are currently assessing," the police department tweeted. "A police cordon remains in place while this is carried out."On Tuesday, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May raised the country's threat level to critical - the highest of the United Kingdom's five threat levels - indicating that another attack may be imminent.Investigators on Tuesday identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the suspected suicide bomber. He died at the scene.ISIS has claimed responsibility for the bombing.Officials said that 119 people went to hospitals after the bombing, 64 of them are being treated and 20 of those are in critical condition.