Argument over money starts house fire, reports say

According to family members a man confined to a wheelchair was trapped in the house and was not able to get out on his own.

HOUSTON --
Houston police said someone has been charged in a Saturday night house fire that left one man injured.

Sources say two young women got into an argument over money at home on Leedale in northeast Houston. Sources say then one of women threw her cigarette down on the ground.

The women continued to fight and then the house caught fire.

Houston firefighters said one person was trapped inside of the home.

According to family members the man trapped is confined to a wheelchair and was not able to get out on his own.

He was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition.

HPD said one person been charged. No word on what the charge is.
