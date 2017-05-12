NEWS

Road rage incident leaves one man shot in Fort Bend Co.

Investigators said it initially started when two people got into an argument in the area of Bellaire and FM 1464 and ended up with shots fired.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was shot after a road rage incident in Fort Bend County, deputies say.

Investigators said it initially started when two people got into an argument in the area of Bellaire and FM 1464 on Great Oaks Glen Drive. The altercation ended with shots fired.

Deputies said not long after that, the victim pulled into his subdivision and saw the suspect's car again. This time, the suspect opened fire and drove off.

Police said the victim managed to drive home after the shooting and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Deputies said they do not have a good description of the suspect's vehicle and that there could be more than one person involved.

