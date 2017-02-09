NEWS

Appeals court denies request to reinstate travel ban

EMBED </>More News Videos

SPECIAL REPORT: Appeals court rules to keep block on Trump's immigration order in place. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A federal appeals court in San Francisco has refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.



The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday wouldn't block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S. An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible.
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued. The Justice Department appealed to the 9th Circuit.

Government lawyers argued that the ban was a "lawful exercise" of the president's authority and that the seven countries have raised terrorism concerns.

The states said Trump's executive order unconstitutionally blocked entry based on religion.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Court denise Trump's request to immediately restore travel ban
EMBED More News Videos

Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban


The administration said the seven nations - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - have raised terrorism concerns. The states argued that the ban targets Muslims.
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationimmigration reformPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Substitute teacher told he can't bring service dog to school
Woman comes face to face with burglar inside home
Native American Tribe Files 1st Legal Challenge Over Dakota Access Pipeline Easement
Trump Calls Ruling Blocking Executive Order a 'Political Decision'
Appeals Court Blocks Trump Bid to Reinstate Immigration Order
More News
Top Stories
Elementary schooler hailed as hero after saving friend's life
Ouch! Family writes brutal obituary for local man
Former Harris County deputy arrested on child porn charges
Man accused of trying to force teen into his car
Texans training camp move could cause headache for fans
HPD: Elderly man found dead in car in SW Houston
Suspected case of tuberculosis reported at 2 area schools
Show More
Pastor sentenced for online solicitation of 14-year-old
White House: Conway 'counseled' for Ivanka pitch
Man visiting Houston during Super Bowl weekend killed
Dancing cop goes viral after mistaken 911 call
EXCLUSIVE: Hero saves man from fiery wreck on Hwy 90
More News
Top Video
Ouch! Family writes brutal obituary for local man
Couple calls its quits over Trump's politics
Man accused of trying to force teen into his car
A Houston cockroach could make your love last forever
More Video