Apartment complex tries to improve reputation

BBQ, children playing and a DJ were enjoyed by Haverstock Hills residents like Carla Barnes."There's been a lot of violence going on but today was a good day," said Barnes.This community picture is a bright one, especially compared to the dark night in March where six people were shot, some of them siblings. Christopher Beatty and Gary Wayne Rusher Junior died from their injuries.Two brothers are now charged in connection to their deaths, Kenneth Jones with capital murder and Harvey Jones with aggravated assault. Just last month a woman, Asia Jones, was also charged with capital murder."We came out here to volunteer our time and have a positive black male presence out in the community. I'm from New Orleans, but this community has been in the news for the wrong reasons and so we want to just make our presence felt," said Omega Psi Phi volunteer J'Mal Stewart Sr.The Harris County DA's Office, Sheriff's Office and County Judge Ed Emmett's team hosted the first-ever resource fair at Haverstock Hills.Shekira Dennis is the Community Outreach Coordinator for the Harris County DA's Office."The residents want increased security which they have now, adequate lighting, increased security cameras and more law enforcement presence to insure their safety is a priority. That's currently happening," said Dennis.Families could go from booth to booth getting information on public safety and health.The complex is the largest public housing facility in Harris Co., home to 2,000 people, who want to feel safe with their families."Personally I'd like to see more of (a) security presence here knowing we are safe and can feel safe. So I can be in the house and my kids be outside and play," said Barnes.