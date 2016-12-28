NEWS

Recovery effort underway after military aircraft goes down in water
EMBED </>More News Videos

Military aircraft in the water near La Porte, Christine Dobbyn reports.

LA PORTE, TX (KTRK) --
Officials are responding to a U.S. Army Apache military aircraft down in the water near La Porte.

The rescue effort is happening on Port Road near Highway 146.


Fire Marshall David Barnnon told Eyewitness News that officials are now in recovery mode. According to the Coast Guard, two people were on board the helicopter.

If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

"I turned my head around as it passed over me and I heard this big boom," witness Tania Reinecke said.

VIDEO: Witness describes helicopter crash in water
EMBED </>More News Videos

Witness describes reported military helicopter crash near La Porte.



No other details have been released.
Related Topics:
newsplane crashLa PortePasadena
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
David Temple free after murder conviction tossed
Emergency crews respond to train derailment in Fort Bend County
Authorities Detain Tunisian Man Suspected of Helping Alleged Berlin Attacker
Two juveniles questioned in connection with robbery spree at Denny's and IHOP
More News
Top Stories
Actress Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital
David Temple free after murder conviction tossed
Resident fights off intruder with firewood
Teen stabbed in random attack on Houston's north side
Bizarre road rage food fight turns violent
Homeowner gets revenge on package thieves
Fog delaying multiple ships in Galveston area
Show More
Older UK royals outpace next generation in public duties
Police investigating dead body found in burned van
Homeowner shoots 19-year-old burglar in face
Former 'Survivor' contestant gets prison for child porn
Dylann Roof won't work to spare his life
More News
Top Video
David Temple free after murder conviction tossed
Katy police investigating first murder since 2013
Woman with gun shot, killed by Brazoria County deputies
Man recovering after acid attack to his face
More Video