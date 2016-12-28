Officials are responding to a U.S. Army Apache military aircraft down in the water near La Porte.The rescue effort is happening on Port Road near Highway 146.Fire Marshall David Barnnon told Eyewitness News that officials are now in recovery mode. According to the Coast Guard, two people were on board the helicopter."I turned my head around as it passed over me and I heard this big boom," witness Tania Reinecke said.No other details have been released.