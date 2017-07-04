WILD ANIMALS

Angry monkeys chase family visiting Florida state park

EMBED </>More Videos

Monkeys chase family at state park in Florida. (Thatcher Ramsey)

OCALA, Florida (KTRK) --
A visit to a state park in Florida was a little wilder than one family expected.

Susie Ramsey and her family were visiting Silver Springs Park in Ocala when they spotted some rhesus macaques monkeys.

The monkeys were hanging out in an exhibit.

In the video you see the monkeys sitting around but they don't stay still and calm for long.

The monkeys eventually started growling, hissing and even chasing people.

No one was hurt.

While the video seems funny, scientists warn that encounters with wild monkeys can actually be very dangerous.

Even though rhesus macaques monkeys are small, they have sharp fangs and are actually very strong for their size.

Biologists said the monkeys have been living in the state park for more than 75 years. They fear as the population grows the monkeys will disperse outside of the state park.

RELATED: 'It got grandma!': Chimp throws poop on woman's face

A family visiting the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan was at the chimpanzee exhibit when one of the chimps started throwing poop.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsmonkeycaught on cameracaught on tapebuzzworthywild animalsFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WILD ANIMALS
Diver receives friendly 'boop' from whale
Diver receives friendly 'boop' from whale
Adorable otter pup gets rescued
Boater jumps into action to save fawn
More wild animals
NEWS
Murdered woman's Cadillac found on Houston's south side
Trump targets North Korea in latest Twitter attack
Trump tweets church choir's 'Make America Great Again' song
Trump didn't obtain CNN wrestling video from Reddit, White House says
More News
Top Stories
Know before you go: Freedom Over Texas festival rules
Murdered woman's Cadillac found on Houston's south side
Red hot temps for July 4th with a slim chance of rain
10 Independence Day facts you probably didn't know
The dangers of using sparklers
8 American flag facts you may not know
2 vehicles involved in head-on crash on Grand Parkway
Show More
Spending lots of green to don our red, white and blue
Wrong-way crash reported on Hwy 90 in Crosby
Man catches 964 pound tiger shark and nearly sinks boat
Study: July 4 is deadliest day of the year to drive
Pedestrian dies after crash in southeast Houston
More News
Top Video
Red, White & Blue wings and waffles served for July 4
Murdered woman's Cadillac found on Houston's south side
Study: July 4 is deadliest day of the year to drive
Pedestrian dies after crash in southeast Houston
More Video