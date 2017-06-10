NEWS

And the winning Powerball numbers are...

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

20-26-28-32-38, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

Saturday night's drawing will be for the estimated $435 million jackpot.

It costs $2 for a Powerball ticket and a chance to dream of instant riches, but the odds of winning are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.

The reason the jackpot has grown so large is that no one has matched all the numbers since April 1.

The estimated prize is based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 29 years. The cash prize would be $273.1 million. Both prize amounts would be before taxes are deducted.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newspowerball
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Everything you need to know about deadly Denny's fight
13-year-old arrested for murder of teenager
Geese dump droppings on 17 Disneyland guests
'Batman' TV star Adam West dies at 88
More News
Top Stories
Sam Houston statue removal rumors spark protest
Everything you need to know about deadly Denny's fight
Opposing Sharia law protests break out in La Porte
13-year-old arrested for murder of teenager
Ramp between 59, 610 re-opens early after repair work
USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Galveston
700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs recalled
Show More
Texas toddlers die after being left in car 15 hours
Here's how your child can access free food this summer
Take a trip back in time at Buster's Old Time Photos
Family lays victim of deadly Denny's fight to rest
Where to find free meals for kids in Montgomery Co.
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Music Festival
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
PHOTOS: Aftermath of 'terror incidents' in London
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
More Photos