American service member killed by IED in Syria

RYM MOMTAZ
Two coalition personnel were killed and five were wounded by an improvised explosive device, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement.

A U.S. defense official confirms that one of the two coalition service members killed was an American.

The wounded received immediate care and were evacuated for additional treatment.

The name of the dead American service member will be withheld pending next of kin notification.

The incident occurred near Manbij, where the U.S. has a small contingent of forces advising, training, and assisting Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against ISIS. The U.S. has approximately 2,000 troops inside Syria overall.

Thursday's death of a U.S. service member marks the first American killed in Syria this year and the second American combat-related death this year in the region.

On Jan. 1, Sgt. 1st Class Mihail Golin, 34, of Fort Lee, N.J., was killed after being engaged by enemy small arms fire while on a dismounted patrol in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, the U.S. lost seven Airmen after their HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter hit a power line and crashed near al Qaim in western Iraq.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Houston pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell: 'I am completely innocent'
Orlando nightclub shooter's widow acquitted on all charges
Houston council member Green's death ruled accident
Indicted pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's reach felt across Houston
Police: Officer shot and killed by man pretending to be cop
Stunning video shows deadly gunfight with Pasadena officer
Officials discuss potential disease exposure at clinics
Dreaming of You: Why we STILL love Selena
Show More
Under Armour hit by data breach affecting 150 million users
Vigil planned for 8-year-old killed outside nail salon
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Adults dash after high-dollar prizes in Lake Jackson egg hunt
Free Easter egg hunts around the Houston area
More News
Photos
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos