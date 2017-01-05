  • AMBER ALERT Child Abduction Emergency
Amber Alert issued for missing 7-year-old
Amber Alert issued for missing 7-year-old League City boy.

The Texas Center for the Missing issued an Amber Alert for Landon Bertling, 7, who was last seen at his caretakers home in League City.

The boy was previously listed as missing in August 2016.

Landon was last seen around 6 p.m. near Hallsbridge and 3rd St.

He is about 3' 3" tall, 53 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect is his biological mother, Kasey Bertling, 32. She lost custody of Landon due to drug abuse and mental health issues, according to the alert.

Anyone with information regarding the child or suspect is asked to immediately call League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.
Related Topics:
newsamber alert
