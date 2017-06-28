Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old near Dallas

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a teenager believed to be with an unknown male suspect outside of Dallas.Shavon Le'Feye Randle, 13, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue basketball shorts. She is 5' 5", 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.Investigators believe she is in grave or immediate danger in the company of the male suspect, who was last seen driving a white, four-door sedan with damage or dark-colored paint on the rear passenger side of the vehicle.The suspect was last heard from in Lancaster, Texas, on Wednesday morning.Anybody with information about Randle's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711.