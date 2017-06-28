TEXAS NEWS

Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old near Dallas

EMBED </>More Videos

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing teen near Dallas.

LANCASTER, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a teenager believed to be with an unknown male suspect outside of Dallas.

Shavon Le'Feye Randle, 13, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue basketball shorts. She is 5' 5", 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe she is in grave or immediate danger in the company of the male suspect, who was last seen driving a white, four-door sedan with damage or dark-colored paint on the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

The suspect was last heard from in Lancaster, Texas, on Wednesday morning.

Anybody with information about Randle's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmissing personamber alerttexas newsDallas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TEXAS NEWS
22-month-old reunited with mom after Amber Alert
Teen accused of attacking man with pot of chili
Layoffs coming for Joe's Crab Shack operators
Cleveland ISD officer takes down unruly passenger
More texas news
NEWS
Girl escapes kidnapping suspects
3rd suspect in baby's death in jail on other charge
Employee remodels home and boat on company dime
Trump to visit France on Bastille Day
More News
Top Stories
Cypress drug bust involves possible fentanyl-derived heroin
Spring robbery suspect may be linked to multiple crimes
Perjury charge dropped against officer in Sandra Bland case
Employee remodels home and boat on company dime
Girl escapes kidnapping suspects
Business owner shot outside his company in SW Houston
Trade brings Chris Paul to Houston Rockets
Show More
3rd suspect in baby's death in jail on other charge
Member of Hoover Crips found hiding in mom's attic
Beauty queen dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
Family: Woman ran over neighbor, shot him previously
Astros teach local kids about healthy living
More News
Top Video
Girl escapes kidnapping suspects
Employee remodels home and boat on company dime
Cypress drug bust involves possible fentanyl-derived heroin
Spring robbery suspect may be linked to multiple crimes
More Video