Amber Alert issued for abducted 11-year-old girl in Corpus Christi

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Sophia Casso was last seen in Corpus Christi on June 23 at 8:30 p.m. She is described as a white female, about 4 feet 7 inches tall, about 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Casso was last seen wearing a grey tank top, blue jean capris and sandals.

Police are looking for two white male suspects, but only released a description for one man. Police say he has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a large gold watch.

The suspect is driving a black Ford F150 with an unknown license plate.

Anyone with additional information is requested to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2798.
