Amber Alert issued for 3 kids, suspect last seen in Houston

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for three missing children.Authorities are looking for Doris Camerena, 24, in connection with the kids' disappearance. Camerena, who was last seen in Houston, is said to be driving a 2011 Chevy Cruz LT with license plate FGJ6333.Jason Frausto, 2, is 2 feet tall, weighs 30 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.Aaliyah Frausto, 3, is 2'6", weighs 30 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.Isac Frausto, 5, is 3 feet tall, weighs 45 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.Anybody with information about the whereabouts of the children should call DPS at 281-517-1300.