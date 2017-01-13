Amber Alert discontinued for three missing Houston-area children

Authorities say Doris Camerena is driving a gold 2011 Chevy Cruz with Texas tags FGJ6333.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has discontinued the Amber Alert for three kids who were believed to have been with their mother.Authorities on Thursday evening issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Jason, 3-year-old Aaliyah and 5-year-old Isac Frausto. They are searching for the children's biological mother, 24-year-old Doris Camerena, in connection with their disappearance.Camerena was last seen in Houston and is said to be driving a 2011 Chevy Cruz LT with license plate FGJ6333. Her mother has legal custody of the children, Eyewitness News has learned."She took them for pizza but didn't come back. It is sad not having them here. She's their mother, so I don't think they are in too much danger, but I want them back here," the children's grandmother told ABC13.Law enforcement officials say that the children could be in grave and immediate danger. Anybody with information about the whereabouts of the children should call DPS at 281-517-1300. Their descriptions are as follows:Jason Frausto, 2, is 2 feet tall, weighs 30 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.Aaliyah Frausto, 3, is 2 foot 6, weighs 30 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.Isac Frausto, 5, is 3 feet tall, weighs 45 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.