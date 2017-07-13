Alvin ISD employee accused of inappropriate relationship.

NEWS

Alvin ISD staff member accused of inappropriate relationship with high school student

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
An Alvin ISD employee is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a high school student.

Alejandro Martinez was a staff member for the district's maintenance department. Officials said they received a tip that Martinez has engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 12th grade student who attended a high school in the district.

Martinez resigned from his position at the beginning of the investigation.

Alvin ISD Superintendent Buck Gilcrease released the following statement:
"Any time an employee of Alvin ISD violates the trust placed in them by our community, regardless of whether the interaction occurred at our schools or elsewhere, we will assist law enforcement in prosecuting to the full extent of the law. We hold our employees that work in our auxiliary departments to the same standards we set for teachers and administrators and expect their actions to reflect that they are entrusted with supporting the education of our students."

