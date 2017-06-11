NEWS

Bizarre altercation inside Burger King caught on camera

Eyewitness video shows punches thrown at Burger King, Steven Romo reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A bizarre incident inside a Montrose Burger King between customers and an employee was caught on video.

According to an eyewitness, a man, captured on video, was yelling and using vulgar language.

During a prior visit to the same fast food restaurant, the same man seen in the video was pepper-sprayed by an employee.


When the man came back for a second time, the eyewitness started recording the altercation on her cellphone.

A bizarre incident inside a Montrose Burger King between customers and employee was caught on video.


In the video the man can be seen knocking items off of the counter, it quickly turned into an altercation when someone stepped and attempted to stop him.

It didn't take long before people began commenting and sharing the video on social media.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
