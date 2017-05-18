Alligators on the move for mating season

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2007163" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video shows a wrecker driver working to remove the alligator from Lockwood Drive.

If you think you've seen more alligators than usual lately, you're probably right.A 10-foot gator was found on Lockwood Road at Beltway 8 at about 4 a.m.The alligator died after it was hit three times."I get a call in this area every day or every other day, at least within these last three weeks," explained Tim Deramus, an alligator catcher.It is alligator mating season right now, a time when males sometimes fight for territory with other males.That means alligators are on the move, traveling from one body of water to another."Yield the right of way to the alligator," explained Chris Bishop, the superintendent of Brazos Bend State Park. "If it's in an area where citizens feel like it's a public safety concern, call 911."