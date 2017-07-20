NEWS

Alleged shooter detained by police following woman's death in NE Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigate shooting death of a woman in home near Atascocita.

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
Police in northeast Harris County have detained a person they believe shot and killed a woman inside a home early Thursday morning.

An investigation is underway into the woman's death and what was initially reported as a home invasion.

Authorities said it happened at a home on River Brook Drive near Fawn Trail Lane around 5:30 a.m.

It is not clear if the woman lived at the home where the shooting occurred.

Officials are waiting for homicide detectives to arrive on the scene.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newshome invasionwoman killedHarris CountyAtascocita
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Slain teen's mom appears in court after robbery arrest
Before Simpson's parole hearing, Ron Goldman's family says they may never see justice
Caught on camera: Goat vandalizes business
Man caught on video shooting tires out of AT&T truck
More News
Top Stories
Slain teen's mom appears in court after robbery arrest
TxDOT goes high-tech to prevent truck crashes
More heat to close out the week and fewer storms
Man dies while trapped by fire at NE Houston home
Caught on camera: Goat vandalizes business
Man caught on video shooting tires out of AT&T truck
'I didn't kill him': Man freed in boy's death shares message
AP: OJ Simpson has good chance at getting parole
Show More
The rise and fall of OJ Simpson
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Machete pulled in NYC confrontation
Chase suspect crashes into N. Harris Co. mobile home
2 dead, 3 injured when gunfire erupts after fight
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
More News
Top Video
More heat to close out the week and fewer storms
Chase suspect crashes into N. Harris Co. mobile home
AP: OJ Simpson has good chance at getting parole
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Machete pulled in NYC confrontation
More Video