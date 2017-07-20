Police in northeast Harris County have detained a person they believe shot and killed a woman inside a home early Thursday morning.An investigation is underway into the woman's death and what was initially reported as a home invasion.Authorities said it happened at a home on River Brook Drive near Fawn Trail Lane around 5:30 a.m.It is not clear if the woman lived at the home where the shooting occurred.Officials are waiting for homicide detectives to arrive on the scene.