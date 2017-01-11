Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District is investigating an alleged sexual incident of a 4-year-old girl by a fellow student in the school bathroom at De Zavala Elementary.Rodney Lorfing, the father of the girl, talked about the incident in a video he posted on Facebook."On Dec. 14, my daughter came home with her pants on inside out and backwards, and her shoes on the wrong feet," Lorfing said.He said that a male student followed his daughter in the bathroom at school and molested her."This other student took her pants off and sexually molested her," Lorfing said.Lorfing said he was shocked when he found out that the teacher didn't notice anything suspicious."She never noticed that my daughter had her pants inside out and urinated on herself. She was like that all day long," he said.Lorfing spoke to a school official over the phone about the incident and recorded their conversation. He played the audio in the Facebook video.In the video, you can hear the school official say that the teacher could have done things differently. Lorfing said that his daughter's teacher was disciplined but could come back to work. He was also told that the boy was placed in another classroom.More importantly, however, Lorfing wanted to know if other parents would be notified."Are the other parents going to be notified that this happened," he asked.She responded, "No, sir. They are not."ABC13 contacted the district for comment about the alleged assault.