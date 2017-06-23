LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) --Several alleged gang members have been charged for their involvement in the transport of stolen vehicles across state lines and wire fraud.
The Department of Justice released names of 16 members and associates of the Yung Money/Yung Gunz Bloods street gang who have been charged with conspiracy to commit transportation of stolen vehicles, wire fraud and sale or receipt of stolen vehicles. *See list of names below*
A grand jury in Las Vegas returned a 13-count indictment on June 14.
The FBI said the alleged gang members would use fake IDs and bank accounts to rent cars. According to documents, they would steal vehicles and drive them to another state.
They would then sell the stolen cars on Craigslist to people who had no idea what was going on, even making fake titles and other documents.
The men allegedly stole vehicles in Nevada, California, Texas, Tennessee, Arizona and Florida.
In total, the whole scheme involved more than $1 million in stolen cars.
The 16 men who were indicted are from Houston and Missouri City. They face statutory maximum penalty of five years in prison for conspiracy to commit transportation of stolen vehicles and wire fraud, which is a maximum penalty of 10 years each for transportation of stolen vehicles and sale or receipt of stolen vehicles, and a maximum penalty of 20 years for wire fraud.
The defendants also face a period of supervised release, forfeiture, and monetary penalties.
The following people have been arrested:
- Channing Williams, a/k/a "Bhano," 27, of Missouri City, Texas
- Everly James, 27, of Houston, Texas
- Korregan Washington, 28, of Houston, Texas
- Keenan St. Hillaire, 26, of Missouri City, Texas
- Maurice Lewis, a/k/a "Lew," 22, of Missouri City, Texas
- Kaleb Louis, a/k/a "Kay Lou," 23, of Missouri City, Texas
- Cody Williams-Jackson, a/k/a "Codeen," 18, of Missouri, Texas
- Torren James, a/k/a "Tee James," 25, of Houston, Texas
- Dominique Washington, a/k/a "D. Wash," 24, of Missouri City, Texas
- Demani Dancy, 21, of Houston, Texas
- Trevionne Williams, 21, of Houston, Texas
- Casey Walters Jr., 25, of Houston, Texas
- Keith Bell, a/k/a "Daze," 24, of Missouri City, Texas
- Denzel Campbell, 26, of Houston, Texas
- Trevaughn James, a/k/a "Lil Tre," 21, of Missouri City, Texas
- Daniel Wilson, 24, of Missouri City, Texas
