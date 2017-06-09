NEWS

Alleged cop impersonator sexually assaults woman during traffic stop

EMBED </>More Videos

The man dressed as a police officer sexually assaulted her during a traffic stop, according to Houston police. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man dressed as an officer pulled over a woman and sexually assaulted her at 9900 Sugar Branch on April 17, according to authorities.

The 27-year-old woman said she was driving when a man wearing a dark blue uniform stopped her for a traffic violation around 3 a.m.


She said the man handcuffed her and put her in the back of his black Ford Crown Victoria that had emergency equipment and white lettering.

The man then drove the victim to an unknown location and sexually assaulted her, according to investigators.


The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his late 20s to early 40s. He is more than 6 feet tall and weighs about 240 pounds with a muscular build.

Police urges anyone with any information to contact HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newspolice impersonatorsexual assaultHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House Intelligence Committee requests Comey's Trump meeting notes, White House tapes
Navy overwhelmed by interest in USS Gabrielle Giffords
Trump planning to reverse Cuba policy, sources say
Republicans send letters to administration urging Cuba remain open
Viewer recognizes man wanted for taking photos in changing rooms
More News
Top Stories
Denny's fight victim's wife says she was treated like a criminal
Viewer recognizes man wanted for taking photos in changing rooms
Deputy and husband out on bond after murder indictment
Navy overwhelmed by interest in USS Gabrielle Giffords
Man caught, cited for "Fruity Pebbles Marijuana" bar
What we know about couple indicted in Denny's fight
Heat and humidity returns this weekend
Show More
Toddler found abandoned outside fire station
Rules to 'give up' a baby at a fire station in Texas
Original Jackson Pollock painting found in Arizona garage
Baseball team cancels 'Hourglass Appreciation Night'
Weekend road closures you need to know
More News
Top Video
Denny's fight victim's wife says she was treated like a criminal
Navy overwhelmed by interest in USS Gabrielle Giffords
Original Jackson Pollock painting found in Arizona garage
Man caught, cited for "Fruity Pebbles Marijuana" bar
More Video