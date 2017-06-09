NEWS

Alleged cop impersonator sexually assaults woman during traffic stop

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his late 20s to early 40s, more than 6 feet tall and weighing about 240 pounds with a muscular build.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man dressed as an officer pulled over a woman and sexually assaulted her at 9900 Sugar Branch on April 17, according to authorities.

The 27-year-old woman said she was driving when a man wearing a dark blue uniform stopped her for a traffic violation around 3 a.m.


She said the man handcuffed her and put her in the back of his black Ford Crown Victoria that had emergency equipment and white lettering.

The man then drove the victim to an unknown location and sexually assaulted her, according to investigators.


The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his late 20s to early 40s. He is more than 6 feet tall and weighs about 240 pounds with a muscular build.

Police urges anyone with any information to contact HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newspolice impersonatorsexual assaultHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Wife of Denny's fight victim said she was held, questioned
Tillerson says US fight against ISIS hindered by rift between Saudis and Qatar
Senate Judiciary Committee asks for copies of leaked memos
Tulsa police fatally shoot 29-year-old man armed with knives
Trump calls UK election results 'surprising'
More News
Top Stories
Deputy Chauna Thompson and husband Terry out on bond after indictment
Wife of Denny's fight victim said she was held, questioned
Weekend road closures you need to know
Toddler found abandoned outside fire station
What we know about couple indicted in Denny's fight
Rules to 'give up' a baby at a fire station in Texas
Girls soccer team cuts hair to honor disqualified teammate
Show More
Dad saves 2-year-old son after Texas City tragedy
Actress Glenne Headly dies at 63
Motion denied to recuse murder-for-hire case judge
Accident involving prison bus on North Freeway
Hidden Houston: Diving Underneath
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
PHOTOS: Aftermath of 'terror incidents' in London
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
More Photos