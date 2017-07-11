NEWS

Alleged DWI driver crashes into 'Fixer Upper' house in Waco

WACO, Texas (KTRK) --
A Texas home featured on the HGTV hit show "Fixer Upper" needs another round of major fixing up.

A suspected drunk driver smashed into one of the renovated homes featured on the show.

Police in Waco said a man drove up onto the yard, knocked over a railing on the porch and crashed through the wall Saturday morning.

The homeowners were asleep in another room and were not hurt.

The driver, who had minor injuries, was arrested and later released.

The owners bought the home for $35,000 and spent about $215,000 on renovations.

While the show is enjoying its success, some Waco homeowners said neighbors are complaining about rising property taxes.

The couple behind the popular show, Chip and Joanna Gaines, help home buyers in Waco renovate what appears to be the wrong house in the right location.

Joanna is behind the design, while Chip takes care of the construction.

