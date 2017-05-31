Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding to the scene to evacuate the building. Traffic will be impacted! — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) May 31, 2017

Authorities said they did not find any evidence of a bomb after a threat was reported near a hospital in The Woodlands.A building near St. Luke's Hospital was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in at 17450 St. Luke's Way, suite 290.We're told the hospital remained open, but the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office had asked that people avoid the area as they investigate.