Authorities give all clear after reported bomb threat near Woodlands hospital

Authorities did not find any evidence of a bomb after a threat was reported Wednesday morning.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities said they did not find any evidence of a bomb after a threat was reported near a hospital in The Woodlands.

A building near St. Luke's Hospital was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in at 17450 St. Luke's Way, suite 290.

We're told the hospital remained open, but the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office had asked that people avoid the area as they investigate.

