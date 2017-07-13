Alief ISD teacher accused in domestic violence case

An Alief ISD teacher is no longer in the classroom after he was arrested on allegations of domestic violence.Damon Barone is charged with assault-family violence. According to a statement from Alief ISD, Barone was a teacher at Mahanay Elementary School but has not been on campus since April 4. He's currently on administrative leave and the district says "he will not return at any point."Alief ISD officials say the incident did not happen on school property or at a school event.The charges have since been dropped, but Barone remains no longer employed with the school district.