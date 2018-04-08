Alec Baldwin returns to 'SNL' with Trump impression

MARK OSBORNE
Alec Baldwin made his return to "Saturday Night Live" for the first time since President Donald Trump took aim at the actor's impression of himself on Twitter last month.

Baldwin portrayed Trump at a press conference with leaders of several Baltic nations in a replay of the real president's Q&A this week. And, of course, the president immediately started to fall asleep during the event.

"Oh my God, I'm already so bored," he spoke in a voiceover. "I wish I was watching 'Roseanne,' how great is that show? Roseanne loves me. She's like a great Rosie O'Donnell."

Baldwin's Trump deflected a question about Stormy Daniels, saying he thought the question was for the president of Latvia.

"Borat, you wanna take that one?" he asked.

"We have expression in my country and it's translated roughly as, 'This person is lying,'" the faux Latvian president responded.

Baldwin later declared, "I'm the only one to say this -- I don't care about America. ... This is a four-year cash grab."

The real Trump slammed Baldwin's portrayal of the president on "SNL" back on March 2 at 5:42 a.m. in a tweet in which he initially misspelled the actor's name as "Alex" and wrote the word "dying" as "dieing." He later corrected the tweet.

Trump said Baldwin's "dying mediocre career was saved by his impersonation of me on SNL." He first played Trump in a September 2016 episode of the show.
